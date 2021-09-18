Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits Market Cap of $404,974.96

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $404,974.96 and approximately $968.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046505 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

