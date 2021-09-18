First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period.

NYSE FMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

