BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 50.7% in August

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $339.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.14. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

