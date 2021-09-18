Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.61 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report $492.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.26 million to $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,422,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,642. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.