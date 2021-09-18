UMA (UMA) Price Hits $11.13

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $11.13 or 0.00023181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $699.11 million and $56.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00058495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00131474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046474 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,737,136 coins and its circulating supply is 62,804,485 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

