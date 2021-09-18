$385.98 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report sales of $385.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $388.20 million and the lowest is $384.00 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $370.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

IART stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.63. 752,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,708. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $70.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

