$817.56 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $817.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $796.34 million and the highest is $835.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $759.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NYSE ATR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 568,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,207. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

