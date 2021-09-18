Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MITQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 714,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,647. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $27.31.
About Moving iMage Technologies
