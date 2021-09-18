Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 714,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,647. Moving iMage Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc, a digital cinema company, designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United State, Mexico, and internationally. Its products and services focus on the integration needs associated with the building, modernization, and equipping of motion picture exhibition theatres.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.