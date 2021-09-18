AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Down 55.4% in August

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AltC Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 21,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.