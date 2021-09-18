MintMe.com Coin Trading 23.8% Lower This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $447,878.39 and $70.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,248.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.67 or 0.07098005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.17 or 0.00375500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $630.45 or 0.01306677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00118113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.35 or 0.00562399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.39 or 0.00492011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.67 or 0.00326779 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

