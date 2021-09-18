Zacks: Analysts Expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.80 Million

Analysts expect SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to announce $171.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $681.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.37 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $720.86 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SkillSoft.

SKIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $12,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SkillSoft in the second quarter worth $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 4,040,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,752. SkillSoft has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

