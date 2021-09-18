Analysts Expect Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce sales of $29.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.79 billion to $30.30 billion. Comcast posted sales of $25.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,961,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after acquiring an additional 81,021 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,685,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,446. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $262.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

