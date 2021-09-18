Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $490.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $491.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.76. 826,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

