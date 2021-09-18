Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $756.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $759.48 million and the lowest is $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,344,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $18,253,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.