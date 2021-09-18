STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,684. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

