ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $11.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 153.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $42.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $40.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $45.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,741,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

