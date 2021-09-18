GXChain (GXC) Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 17% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $54.72 million and $9.77 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,579,883 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

