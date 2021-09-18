0Chain Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market cap of $22.39 million and approximately $220,948.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000597 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

