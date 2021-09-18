Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NTCO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 370,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTCO. HSBC began coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 44.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.