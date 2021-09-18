Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.70 on Friday. 2,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) by 74,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.60% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

