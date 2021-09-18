Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $579.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $579.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 230.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $10.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.25. 594,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,423. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.91 and its 200 day moving average is $492.39. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.