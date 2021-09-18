Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $2.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 21,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

