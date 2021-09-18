Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CWEGF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 21,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,932. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

