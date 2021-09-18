Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total value of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,991.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

