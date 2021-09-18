Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.13.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 798,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,366. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

