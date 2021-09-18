Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Helios Towers alerts:

OTCMKTS HTWSF remained flat at $$2.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.23. Helios Towers has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.