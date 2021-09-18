Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mr Price Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. 6,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

