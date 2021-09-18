KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of KDDI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,055. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.