Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.19. 1,168,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,028. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.