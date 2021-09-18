$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

BJRI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,023. The firm has a market cap of $945.35 million, a PE ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

