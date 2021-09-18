Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Down 43.5% in August

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JDD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 47.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 44.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:JDD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,778. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

