Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Update

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ODC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 28,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,139. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

