Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 214,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of FEDU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 12,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.34. Four Seasons Education has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.