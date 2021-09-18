Beer Money (BEER) Price Up 11% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $360,311.94 and $24,872.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00131303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,488,265 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

