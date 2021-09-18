$145.18 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $145.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.91 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $580.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,238. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 89.7% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $404,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $6.87 on Monday, hitting $175.06. 4,663,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,091. Five9 has a one year low of $118.43 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

