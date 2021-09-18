BitSend 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. BitSend has a market capitalization of $59,509.55 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.85 or 0.00414983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.06 or 0.00974702 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,731,700 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.