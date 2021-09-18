Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $140,047.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00131254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

