DecentBet Achieves Market Capitalization of $567,201.57 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $567,201.57 and $656.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00131254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

