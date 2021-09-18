CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $9.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

GIB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.06. The stock had a trading volume of 258,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

