$175.42 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post sales of $175.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $221.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $779.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 648,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,120. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.17 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

