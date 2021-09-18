Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,211,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,693,000 after purchasing an additional 101,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after buying an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,799. The firm has a market cap of $313.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

