freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.22 ($26.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €21.85 ($25.71). 2,011,486 shares of the stock were exchanged. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.76.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

