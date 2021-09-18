Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) Short Interest Update

Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,200 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 280,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,290,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,024,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rotor Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rotor Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 461,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,533. Rotor Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rotor Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotor Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.