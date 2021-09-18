African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the August 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,976,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGAC stock remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 465,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,999. African Gold Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

