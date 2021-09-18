Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $34.16. 63,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

