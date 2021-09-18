Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 610,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,677. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $368.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 104.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

