DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

DASH traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.91. 14,850,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $5,044,670.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,105,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,850,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

