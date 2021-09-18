Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 12% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.43 or 0.00017560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 12% against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $22.96 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00121367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00174533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.55 or 0.07112690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.43 or 0.99649980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00871277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,722,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

