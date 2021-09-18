Short Interest in Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Drops By 47.9%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.

OTCMKTS:HCXLF remained flat at $$12.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

HCXLF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

