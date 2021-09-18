Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
EBKDY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.05. 53,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
